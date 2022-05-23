Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBY. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.87.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Best Buy by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

