Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBY. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.87.

BBY opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

