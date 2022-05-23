BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,893 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in BHP Group by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 599,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,275,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.68) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,178.15.

BHP traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.70. 3,919,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,086. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.