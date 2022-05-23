Bitcoin Private Price Hits $1.35 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $134.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00346628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00084181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00069133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

