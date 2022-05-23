Bitcoin Private Price Hits $1.39 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $653.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00355305 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00065284 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00070451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 272.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

