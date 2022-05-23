BitTube 24-Hour Volume Tops $848.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. BitTube has a total market cap of $302,733.02 and approximately $848.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 46% higher against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00639370 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 344,177,378 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

