Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,929,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXSL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.10. 233,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.