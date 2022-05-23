Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $61.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.06. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 226.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 201,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

