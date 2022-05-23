Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $367.62 Million

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) to post $367.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.30 million and the highest is $369.80 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $306.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.92.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $238,493.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,566 shares in the company, valued at $427,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,781 shares of company stock worth $1,610,192. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Boot Barn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 4.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,381. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.