Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

BHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of BHR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. 1,004,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,292. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $375.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $12,350,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,605,000 after purchasing an additional 453,404 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

