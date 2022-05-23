Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.79. Broadcom posted earnings of $6.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $35.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.66 to $36.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $38.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.34 to $39.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $16.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $526.36. 5,856,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,540. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $591.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.97. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $455.53 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

