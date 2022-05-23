Brokerages Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 427,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,237. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,036,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,132,000 after acquiring an additional 453,670 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

