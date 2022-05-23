Brokerages Expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.12. 381,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

