Brokerages Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.01. Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Penumbra stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,493. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -832.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $293.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.44.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $102,654,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $100,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 548.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 188,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after acquiring an additional 136,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

