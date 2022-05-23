Brokerages Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target at $65.00

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.69. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. Equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $86,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,186.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 649,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after purchasing an additional 620,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $22,893,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

