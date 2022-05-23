Brokerages Set Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) PT at $6.38

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,160 shares of company stock worth $123,446. Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

