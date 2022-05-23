Brokerages Set Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target at $16.50

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 95,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 157,787 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 99.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 48.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 428,489 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 12.40%.
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
