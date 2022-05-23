Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price at $35.86

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DKNG traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,285,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,657,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

