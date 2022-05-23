Brokerages Set NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Target Price at $24.75

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTGR. StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $41.96.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $21,698,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,718,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 477,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.