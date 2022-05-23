Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $78.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $77.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.47 million to $318.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $344.10 million to $348.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 230,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,245. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

