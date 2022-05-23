Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $76.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 65.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $88,227,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.66. 740,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,995. Bruker has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

