Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CP traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

