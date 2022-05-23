Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Acquires New Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,699,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,815,000. Magnolia Oil & Gas accounts for about 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.60% of Magnolia Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,590 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,232,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

NYSE:MGY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

