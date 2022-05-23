Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Boosts Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 720,652 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 2.47% of Cognyte Software worth $25,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $7.39. 442,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.74 million, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.03. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

