Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Cuts Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,132 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $49,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after buying an additional 67,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,113,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

FBK traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 123,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,122. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.07.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

