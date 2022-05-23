Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Decreases Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,025,000 after acquiring an additional 33,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ESE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.46. 71,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,349. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.