Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 152,884 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,884 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.51% of Howard Hughes worth $84,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HHC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

NYSE:HHC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,223. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.