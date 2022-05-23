Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 38,966 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,966 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 1.96% of Oxford Industries worth $33,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

NYSE:OXM traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $83.43. The stock had a trading volume of 158,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,426. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.93.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

