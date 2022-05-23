Carlos R. Quezada Buys 1,500 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $56,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $264,258.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CSV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 102,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $576.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $66.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

CSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

