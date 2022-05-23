Cartesi Reaches One Day Volume of $21.19 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $101.16 million and $21.19 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 269.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,942.37 or 0.85190769 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00509963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034259 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,551.08 or 1.45333404 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 566,486,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

