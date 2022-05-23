Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. Buys New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,994,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after acquiring an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $199,050,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $201,529,000 after acquiring an additional 579,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,053,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,860. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.22. The company has a market capitalization of $176.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

