Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 225 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $299.21. 98,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,592. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.