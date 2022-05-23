Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ)

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BITQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 1,350.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BITQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 129,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,935. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $35.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

