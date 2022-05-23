Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. Takes Position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 1,074.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000.

CNBS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.62. 13,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

