Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to post sales of $49.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.72 million to $50.56 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $36.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $201.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.06 million to $203.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $230.39 million, with estimates ranging from $216.96 million to $238.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. 1,015,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $711.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

