Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CLRB remained flat at $$0.36 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,525. The company has a market cap of $22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 127,384 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

