Celo (CELO) 1-Day Volume Tops $38.17 Million

Celo (CELO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $594.59 million and $38.17 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,849.70 or 0.22690394 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.85 or 0.00489780 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00033551 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

