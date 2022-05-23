Celo Market Cap Tops $580.14 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Celo coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00004523 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $580.14 million and approximately $52.70 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 265.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,793.49 or 0.84898849 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00522114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00034182 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,418.13 or 1.45249814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.