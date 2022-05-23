Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 8,192.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Centene worth $135,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Centene by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

CNC traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.04. 2,380,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,657. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

