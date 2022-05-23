Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE EBR opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

