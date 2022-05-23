Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.48

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 15146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPYYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 140 ($1.76) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

