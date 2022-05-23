Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cannae Holdings Inc.

Cannae Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM comprises approximately 32.9% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned about 6.61% of Ceridian HCM worth $1,044,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,270,000 after acquiring an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,451,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,946,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,213,000 after buying an additional 48,560 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,124,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,831 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

CDAY traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

