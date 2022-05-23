Chandler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,945 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.85. 19,729,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,080,879. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61.

