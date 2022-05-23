Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $24.18 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,337.74.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $49.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,227.51. 64,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,535.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2,707.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,115.93 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

