Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $3.90 on Monday, hitting $171.72. 10,157,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,145,554. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

