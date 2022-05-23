Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,649 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $10,022,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 839,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,987,602. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.