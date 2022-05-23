Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 712,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,987,602. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

