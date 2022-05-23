Citi Trends (CTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Citi Trends has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.150-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.050-$4.600 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citi Trends to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $220.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $97.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 430.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 188.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

