Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Director James Keith Morgan Buys 15,000 Shares

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) Director James Keith Morgan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CIA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.31. 2,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. Citizens, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 89.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 99,706 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

