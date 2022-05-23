Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $14.66. 3,452,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360 in the last three months. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,583,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

